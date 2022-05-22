Monday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with scattered rain to start the week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Cloudy, cool, and wet weather headlines the forecast as we begin the new work week. Areas of rain and possibly some heavy rain will be possible through Wednesday across parts of eastern and southeastern Nebraska. We’ll have to continue to monitor the forecast as a shift in potential rainfall could make the difference of some folks seeing a few tenths of an inch of rain versus an inch or two of rainfall. Temperatures then look to heat up, climbing back above average into the 80s and low 90s by the end of the week and into next weekend.

As we head into Monday, clouds are expected to increase and with a lead disturbance moving through the area, areas of rain are expected to develop across parts of western Nebraska with light rain sliding east through the area into the early evening. Save for parts of the Sandhills and into northwestern Nebraska, rain should remain fairly light for most with most areas generally picking up between 0.10″ to 0.25″ of moisture through most of Monday.

Areas of heavy rain are expected as we head into the day on Tuesday and Wednesday as a low pressure system swings through the region, pulling moisture and rain into the area through that time. The axis of heaviest rain - where we could see several inches of moisture - is oriented from far southeastern Nebraska into parts of eastern Kansas and down into Oklahoma. As mentioned earlier though, a shift in the track of that low could pull the heaviest rain either further into the 10/11 coverage area, or push it farther away - so make sure you stay tuned for details.

As far as temperatures are concerned, low temperatures into Monday morning will be much warmer than what we had on Sunday morning. Look for lows in the 40s to low 50s across the state.

With clouds and areas of rain throughout the day on Monday, temperatures will be held back and could be almost 20° or more below average. Afternoon highs will range from the upper 40s across parts of the Sandhills - where they should see more rain through the day - to the low to mid 60s in far eastern Nebraska.

Temperatures will remain cooler than normal for Tuesday and Wednesday with highs staying in the 50s to low 60s before we begin to see temperatures rebound for the second half of the week. Thursday will be our transition day as temperatures look to be near normal for late May in the upper 70s before temperatures jump to the mid 80s to low 90s for Friday and into the weekend. After a couple dry days on Thursday and Friday, rain chances look to potentially return by next weekend as well.

