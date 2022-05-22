Nebraska State Patrol: Two drivers flee over 100 mph in two separate incidents

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - It was a busy weekend for the Nebraska State Patrol, with two chases Saturday night involving drivers going over 100 mph.

Saturday night NSP Captain Matt Sutter posted a picture of an impounded motorcycle. A novelty plate reads “will run.”

Troopers & Pilots conducting exhibition speed enforcement this evening took the rider of this motorcycle into custody after he fled at triple digit speeds across Sarpy & Douglas Counties.



Ironically, the plate is fake, but at least he was up front with us.#impounded#NSPomaha pic.twitter.com/4Cc8CsYhhW — NSP Capt. Sutter (@NSP_CaptSutter) May 22, 2022

Troopers were able to stop the motorcyclist with the help of an Omaha Police helicopter after a chase in both Sarpy and Douglas County.

The second chase also happened Saturday night and involved this Challenger.

The second arrest of the night was the driver of this Challenger, who was driving at triple digit speeds all across Douglas & Sarpy Counties while being tracked by Troopers in the air and on the ground.



Troopers deployed stop sticks, deflating his evening.#impounded#NSPomaha pic.twitter.com/8IGnO3sNSg — NSP Capt. Sutter (@NSP_CaptSutter) May 22, 2022

Sutter says troopers used stop sticks to deflate the vehicle’s front tires after a chase spanning all across Douglas and Sarpy county.

