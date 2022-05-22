Advertisement

Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event

One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport(KTIV)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:21 AM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (AP) — Officials say a pilot died when a single-engine plane crashed at the Wayne Municipal Airport. The crash occurred Friday evening during the MayDay STOL Drag Races.

The event organizers said the pilot crashed on final landing in what appeared to be a stall/spin crash. The pilot’s name has not been released. No one else was aboard the Cessna 140. STOL is short take-off and landing drag racing, which involves pilots flying 2,000 feet down and back in a side-by-side format.

The rest of the events scheduled for the weekend were canceled.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday
LPD locates missing 13-year-old
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Two killed after second night of Lincoln shootings
Gunshots reported in northeast Lincoln
A two-car collision at 48th & South Streets sent one to the hospital Saturday night
Two-car collision in Central Lincoln sends one to the hospital

Latest News

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Two killed after second night of Lincoln shootings
Paper Moon Pastries has grand opening in Cortland
Paper Moon Pastries hosts Grand Opening
A two-car collision at 48th & South Streets sent one to the hospital Saturday night
Two-car collision in Central Lincoln sends one to the hospital
2nd Annual Josh Fight hosts fight for a good cause
Josh Fight 2022