Two-car collision in Central Lincoln sends one to the hospital

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A two-vehicle collision at 48th and South Streets Saturday night sent one person to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

48th and South Streets were blocked off for about a block in each direction according to a reporter on scene.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. and four people were involved.

Lincoln Police will be working to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now for updates.

