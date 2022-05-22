Advertisement

Two-car collision in Central Lincoln sends one to the hospital

By Madison Pitsch
Published: May. 21, 2022 at 8:34 PM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A two-vehicle collision at 48th and South Streets Saturday night sent one person to the hospital. Their condition is unknown.

48th and South Streets were blocked off for about a block in each direction according to a reporter on scene.

Lincoln Fire and Rescue says the crash happened around 7:30 p.m. and four people were involved.

Lincoln Police will be working to determine the cause of the crash.

This is a developing story. Stick with 10/11 Now for updates.

