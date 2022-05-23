10/11 Can Care-a-Van returns June 6-10

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska food pantries need donations now more than ever and you can help them reach their goals by participating in the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van June 6-10.

Here are a list of stops:

Monday, June 6: Sutton and Superior

Tuesday, June 7: Ainsworth, Aurora, Crete, Nebraska City, Neligh, and Ord

Wednesday, June 8: Beatrice, Geneva, Grand Island, and York

Thursday, June 9: Columbus and Lexington

Friday, June 10: Hastings

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van has been helping to feed Nebraskans since 1988. While much has changed over the past three decades, hunger has persisted in our communities. That need keeps Nebraskans coming out year after year to help stock the shelves of their local food pantries.

This event helps fill the shelves at the local food pantries for the entire year.

JBS is partnering with 10/11 for the first time. “JBS is excited to sponsor this years Can Care-a-Van and help alleviate hunger in our community, “ said Mat Trowbridge, Plant Manager at JBS Grand Island. “As a company, it is our top priority to advocate and take action on issues that affect our community and supporting the Can Care-a-Van is one way we can help meet a critical need across Nebraska.”

Black Hills Energy will also partner with 10/11 for their eighth year, sending teams to volunteer at stops along the route. “Here at Black Hills Energy, we live, work and are involved in our communities, we are committed to improve life with energy,” said Kevin Jarosz, Vice President of Nebraska Gas Operations. “Supporting the annual Can Care-a-Van to help meet the needs of the food insecure is just one of the ways we can give back. We are proud to be part of this effort again this year.”

History of the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van:

The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van began in 1988, stemming from the national “Farm Aid” effort. It began as a 12-day food drive, but was shortened to a six-day drive in 1998. Since its creation, the Can Care-a-Van has visited numerous towns in Nebraska and northern Kansas. Last year, the 10/11 Can Care-a-Van collected 206, 093 lbs. totaling over 5,683,760 over the past 34 years.

