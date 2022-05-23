Advertisement

4 teens killed in shootings in South Carolina

Watch WIS News 10 at 6 p.m. every Sunday.
By WIS News 10 Staff and Gray News staff
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 8:08 AM CDT|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEWBERRY, S.C. (WIS/Gray News) - Four teens were killed in two shootings in the same neighborhood over the weekend, police said

Investigators from the Newberry Sheriff’s Office said they were called to Wise Street after reports of a shooting Saturday night at around midnight. The victim in that shooting was later said to be a 16-year-old.

At around 2:51 p.m. Sunday, law enforcement was called to a second shooting that investigators said killed three teens. The second shooting scene was only a few blocks away from the first one.

A Newberry County, S.C., shooting leaves three dead on Sunday. This shooting follows a Saturday...
A Newberry County, S.C., shooting leaves three dead on Sunday. This shooting follows a Saturday shooting in the same area that killed a teenager.(clear)

Newberry Police Chief Kevin Goodman said the ages of the teens slain Sunday range from 15 to 19 years old.

Law enforcement’s initial investigation has found that all the victims knew each other. At a press conference, investigators weren’t willing to elaborate on how they knew each other at this time. However, they said they were aware of what schools the victims attended.

In a social media post, the Newberry County Sheriff’s Office said Newberry High School will be learning remotely on Monday out of precaution, though there has been no direct threat to the school.

“The Newberry City Police Department is leading an intensive investigation. Please pray for the families and for our community,” the sheriff’s department said.

Copyright 2022 WIS via Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
UPDATE: LPD labeling second weekend shooting a homicide
A two-car collision at 48th & South Streets sent one to the hospital Saturday night
Two-car collision in Central Lincoln sends one to the hospital
Nebraska State Patrol arrested several drivers who they say reached speeds of over 100 mph
Nebraska State Patrol: Drivers flee over 100 mph in separate incidents
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event

Latest News

Weekend homicides Lincoln
Neighbor reacts to weekend shooting which killed two men in Lincoln
Dr. Peter Hotez of the Baylor College of Medicine said disease numbers are very low so far in...
Expert: Monkeypox less transmissable than COVID, US better prepared
Kittens from Capital Humane Society
10/11 This Morning Featured Pets
Only 10% to 15% of the children with the mysterious hepatitis had COVID-19, according to nasal...
Theories emerge for mysterious liver illnesses in children