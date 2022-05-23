Advertisement

Asian Community & Cultural Center celebrates 30th anniversary, AAPI Heritage Month

On Sunday, the Asian Community & Cultural Center hosted a celebration in honor of the centers...
On Sunday, the Asian Community & Cultural Center hosted a celebration in honor of the centers 30th anniversary, and Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month at the Lancaster Event Center.(1011 NOW)
By Samantha Bernt
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Sunday, Lincolnites came together to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the organization that helps connect them to resources and their community.

The Asian Community & Cultural Center held its 30th anniversary and AAPI celebration, hoping to show different cultural backgrounds at the Lancaster Event Center.

The event featured performances and cultural exhibitions from sharing migrant stories, Chinese square dances, and food tasting.

“We actually wanted to provide a cultural bridge to kind of connect local residents and the new immigrants and refugees and help them understand and learn from each other and share their cultures,” said Rebecca Reinhardt, the Asian Community & Cultural Center’s cultural program coordinator.

Reinhardt said they are celebrating 30 years of helping immigrants and refugees find their place in the Capitol City.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
UPDATE: Two killed after second night of shootings in Lincoln
LPD locates missing 13-year-old
Gunshots reported in northeast Lincoln
A two-car collision at 48th & South Streets sent one to the hospital Saturday night
Two-car collision in Central Lincoln sends one to the hospital

Latest News

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
UPDATE: Two killed after second night of shootings in Lincoln
Well below average temperatures are expected to start the week with highs generally in the 50s...
Monday Forecast: Cloudy and cool with scattered rain to start the week
Nebraska State Patrol arrested several drivers who they say reached speeds of over 100 mph
Nebraska State Patrol: Drivers flee over 100 mph in separate incidents
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event