Asian Community & Cultural Center celebrates 30th anniversary, AAPI Heritage Month

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - On Sunday, Lincolnites came together to celebrate Asian American and Pacific Islander Heritage Month, and the organization that helps connect them to resources and their community.

The Asian Community & Cultural Center held its 30th anniversary and AAPI celebration, hoping to show different cultural backgrounds at the Lancaster Event Center.

The event featured performances and cultural exhibitions from sharing migrant stories, Chinese square dances, and food tasting.

“We actually wanted to provide a cultural bridge to kind of connect local residents and the new immigrants and refugees and help them understand and learn from each other and share their cultures,” said Rebecca Reinhardt, the Asian Community & Cultural Center’s cultural program coordinator.

Reinhardt said they are celebrating 30 years of helping immigrants and refugees find their place in the Capitol City.

