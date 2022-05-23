Clouds and rain expected to start the work week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not a lot of sunshine is in the forecast over the next two to threes day. A couple of storm system will work their way through the plains bringing the clouds, showers and cool temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies in the Lincoln area Monday with scattered showers possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Well below average temperatures expected on Monday. (1011 Weather)

Mainly cloudy with scattered showers Monday night with the overnight lows in the lower 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures expected Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with periods of rain on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chilly temperatures Tuesday. (1011 Weather)

The heaviest rain is expected to fall in southeastern Nebraska where 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall Monday through Wednesday.

Much needed rain expected across Nebraska over the next three days. (1011 Weather)

Scattered showers will continue on Wednesday along with the cool temperatures. Sunshine will return on Thursday with warmer temperatures expected by the end of the week and for the holiday weekend.

Below average temperatures early in the week. Much warmer by the weekend. (1011 Weather)

