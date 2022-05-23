Clouds and rain expected to start the work week
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not a lot of sunshine is in the forecast over the next two to threes day. A couple of storm system will work their way through the plains bringing the clouds, showers and cool temperatures.
Mostly cloudy skies in the Lincoln area Monday with scattered showers possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.
Mainly cloudy with scattered showers Monday night with the overnight lows in the lower 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.
Cloudy with periods of rain on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall in southeastern Nebraska where 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall Monday through Wednesday.
Scattered showers will continue on Wednesday along with the cool temperatures. Sunshine will return on Thursday with warmer temperatures expected by the end of the week and for the holiday weekend.
Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.