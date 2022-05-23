Advertisement

Clouds and rain expected to start the work week

By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 6:23 AM CDT|Updated: 16 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Not a lot of sunshine is in the forecast over the next two to threes day. A couple of storm system will work their way through the plains bringing the clouds, showers and cool temperatures.

Mostly cloudy skies in the Lincoln area Monday with scattered showers possible, especially in the afternoon and evening. Highs will be in the mid 60s with a southeast wind 10 to 15 mph.

Well below average temperatures expected on Monday.
Mainly cloudy with scattered showers Monday night with the overnight lows in the lower 50s. East wind 5 to 15 mph.

Cool temperatures expected Monday night.
Cloudy with periods of rain on Tuesday. Highs will only be in the mid 50s. East wind 10 to 20 mph.

Chilly temperatures Tuesday.
The heaviest rain is expected to fall in southeastern Nebraska where 1 to 2 inches of rain could fall Monday through Wednesday.

Much needed rain expected across Nebraska over the next three days.
Scattered showers will continue on Wednesday along with the cool temperatures. Sunshine will return on Thursday with warmer temperatures expected by the end of the week and for the holiday weekend.

Below average temperatures early in the week. Much warmer by the weekend.
