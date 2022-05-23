Football ticket mini-plans available this week

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Nebraska fans will soon have an opportunity to purchase a “3-Game Mini-Plan” of 2022 football tickets at Memorial Stadium. The customizable ticket option will go on sale this Wednesday, May 25, at 10 a.m. by visiting //Huskers.com/tickets or by calling or visiting the Nebraska Athletic Ticket Office.

The 3-Game Mini-Plan includes one home game each from September, October and November and is available for $180, providing buyers a $30 savings off single-game ticket prices. The Mini Plan includes a choice of September matchups between North Dakota (Sept. 3) and Georgia Southern (Sept. 10), an October choice of Indiana (Oct. 1) or Illinois (Oct. 29), and in November fans can choose either the Minnesota (Nov. 5) or Wisconsin (Nov. 19) matchups.

The only 2022 home game not available in a package is the Sept. 17 matchup with Oklahoma. Seating locations for tickets available through the 3-Game Mini-Plan are in the North and South end zones.

Full season tickets also remain available for the upcoming season. Season tickets may only be purchased on the phone at 1-800-8-BIG RED or in person at the Athletic Ticket Office.

Nebraska opens the 2022 football season on Aug. 27 against Northwestern in Dublin, Ireland.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.