Advertisement

Grand Island teen suffers overdose death

Grand Island police are investigating an overdose death from over the weekend.
Grand Island police are investigating an overdose death from over the weekend.(WKYT)
By KSNB Local4
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:51 PM CDT|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police are investigating an overdose death from over the weekend.

According to police a 17-year-old girl was found deceased in her home Sunday in the southeast part of Grand Island, after suffering a drug overdose.

Police believe she voluntarily ingested a Xanax pill laced with Fentanyl.

GIPD said they want people to know that this is different from the Percocet pills that were causing overdoses in recent months.

Police are unsure if these are black market pills or more locally fabricated.

They remind that if you ingest pills that aren’t prescribed, that you’re taking a chance with your life.

Police are still investigating the situation.

Copyright 2022 KSNB. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
UPDATE: LPD labeling second weekend shooting a homicide
A two-car collision at 48th & South Streets sent one to the hospital Saturday night
Two-car collision in Central Lincoln sends one to the hospital
Nebraska State Patrol arrested several drivers who they say reached speeds of over 100 mph
Nebraska State Patrol: Drivers flee over 100 mph in separate incidents
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday

Latest News

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Guns recovered but no arrests after two men shot to death at house party in Lincoln
Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit...
Lincoln Police release new details of fight that killed Lincoln man
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
Lincoln Police describe chaotic scene during downtown Lincoln shooting that injured three
Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins
LPD Chief stresses that our community is safe