Grand Island teen suffers overdose death

GRAND ISLAND, Neb. (KSNB) - Grand Island police are investigating an overdose death from over the weekend.

According to police a 17-year-old girl was found deceased in her home Sunday in the southeast part of Grand Island, after suffering a drug overdose.

Police believe she voluntarily ingested a Xanax pill laced with Fentanyl.

GIPD said they want people to know that this is different from the Percocet pills that were causing overdoses in recent months.

Police are unsure if these are black market pills or more locally fabricated.

They remind that if you ingest pills that aren’t prescribed, that you’re taking a chance with your life.

Police are still investigating the situation.

