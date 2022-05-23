Advertisement

Husker softball finishes historic 2022 season

By Eddie Messel
Published: May. 22, 2022 at 11:47 PM CDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska softball finished the 2022 season with the most wins since the 2014 season. The Huskers finished 2022 41-16.

The Huskers won the Big Ten tournament for the first time since joining the conference as well as breaking the program record for home runs with 76. They also went on the second longest winning streak in program history winning 18 in a row.

The Huskers claimed their second Big Ten Title. The first came in 2014 when NU won the regular season title.

They also became the eighth No. 2 seed to win the Big Ten Tournament. The last was in 2018 when No. 2 Minnesota beat No. 4 Northwestern, 9-6.

