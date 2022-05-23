Lincoln Police describe chaotic scene during downtown Lincoln shooting that injured three

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police are investigating a shooting in downtown Lincoln that injured three people early Saturday morning.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said officers were called to break up a fight inside Gravity bar near 12th and O Streets around 1:45 a.m. Officers separated the people involved, but after the bar closed, three people approached a group gathered outside the bar. Ewins said the group included some of same people involved in the bar fight along with other bar patrons and employees. Ewins said around 2:30 a.m., one person opened fire striking three people, including two people involved in the earlier bar fight.

Officers were nearby and rendered aid to the victims.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins described a chaotic scene and praised the officers who responded.

“When an officer responds to an incident where multiple people are injured, specifically a shooting, it’s incredibly chaotic,” Ewins said. “You have a number of people you don’t know who shot, you don’t know who was involved, you’re trying to render aid, you’re trying to figure out who was injured. So it is difficult when you come upon something like that.”

All three shooting victims were taken to a Lincoln hospital. Police said a 22-year-old woman is in critical condition with life-threatening injuries, a 25-year-old man in serious but stable condition, and a 26-year-old man was treated at the hospital and released.

Police said they do not have the shooter in custody but have many leads, and are conducting interviews and reviewing video. Chief Ewins said there is no ongoing threat to the public.

“I feel very confident that our community is safe and our officers are out there each night, doing their job,” Chief Ewins said. “They were right there when it happened. I have great confidence in our people.”

LPD is asking anyone who witnessed this incident to come forward with any information they may have regarding this case, including video or photographic evidence. Anyone with information can call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O Streets. (Ryan Swanigan (KOLN))

