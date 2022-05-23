Lincoln Police release new details of fight that killed Lincoln man

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Police released more details on Lincoln’s first homicide of the year.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins said Henry Lee Jones, 57, was hit several times in the head with wooden sticks.

Jones was beaten outside his home near 28th and F Streets on Thursday morning. He was taken to a local hospital where he died.

Chief Ewins said 32-year-old Derrick Pearson, 31-year-old Briana Jelinik and 25-year-old Micah Berggren went to Jones’ house to retrieve some of Jelinik’s property.

Ewins said Berggren struck a woman with a blunt object and Pearson struck Jones with a large wooden stick. The fight continued into the street. Ewins said Pearson and Jelinek hit Jones in the head with a large stick.

An autopsy was performed Friday and police are still waiting on the official cause of death.

Pearson and Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Berggren was arrested for Second Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony.

According to LPD, the people arrested and the victim knew each other.

This investigation is ongoing, and police encourage anyone with information to call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Derrick Pearson and Briana Jelinek were arrested for Manslaughter and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. Micah Berggren was arrested for Second Degree Assault and Use of a Weapon to Commit a Felony. (Lincoln Police)

The intersection of 28th and F Street was blocked off with yellow tape by Lincoln Police officers. (KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.