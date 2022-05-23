Advertisement

LIVE: Bryan Health discusses rise in COVID-19 cases

By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 1:25 PM CDT|Updated: 51 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Bryan Health discussed the rise of COVID-19 cases and the spread of monkeypox at a press conference on Monday.

Dr. Jim Nora, medical director of infection prevention, discussed the rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Nora noted that the number of employees absent due to COVID-19 is currently increasing.

Cases in Lancaster County have risen six consecutive weeks. The current Omicron subvariant, BA. 2, is the most prevalent and highly infectious.

Last week, 71 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase from 55 patients from the previous week.

The Bryan Medical Center has nine COVIDD-19 inpatients and have remained below 10 COVID-19 inpatients at most time.

Dr. Nora encouraged individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine, if they hadn’t already. The COVID-19 vaccine helps to reduce the chance of infections, as well as lessening the severity of infections, if caught.

Bryan Health is currently paying attention to the epidemic of monkeypox. Dr. Nora said that it is unlikely that this epidemic will turn into the next COVID-19.

Dr. Nora said due to a two-week incubation time, monkeypox is a lot easier to track than most of the current COVID-19 variants. Likewise, there is a lot less pre-symptomatic spread of monkeypox.

“So, form the perspective of the general public, I don’t think there’s any reason for undue alarm right now,” said Dr. Nora. “I do think from a public health standpoint, it is important to keep a very close eye on this, and it’s important for clinicians across the state and across the nation to be on the lookout for cases that would meet the case definition of this.”

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
UPDATE: LPD labeling second weekend shooting a homicide
A two-car collision at 48th & South Streets sent one to the hospital Saturday night
Two-car collision in Central Lincoln sends one to the hospital
Nebraska State Patrol arrested several drivers who they say reached speeds of over 100 mph
Nebraska State Patrol: Drivers flee over 100 mph in separate incidents
One plane crashes in a "stall spin" accident at the Wayne Municipal Airport
Pilot dies in airplane crash near Wayne drag race event
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
UPDATE: Three shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday

Latest News

The deadly crash happened Saturday, May 21 near S. 36th Road and Locust Road in Gage County.
Wymore teen killed in rollover crash
The 10/11 Can Care-a-Van returns June 6-10.
10/11 Can Care-a-Van returns June 6-10
Grand Island police are investigating an overdose death from over the weekend.
Grand Island teen suffers overdose death
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Guns recovered but no arrests after two men shot to death at house party in Lincoln