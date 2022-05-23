LIVE: Bryan Health discusses rise in COVID-19 cases

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -Bryan Health discussed the rise of COVID-19 cases and the spread of monkeypox at a press conference on Monday.

Dr. Jim Nora, medical director of infection prevention, discussed the rise in COVID-19 cases. Dr. Nora noted that the number of employees absent due to COVID-19 is currently increasing.

Cases in Lancaster County have risen six consecutive weeks. The current Omicron subvariant, BA. 2, is the most prevalent and highly infectious.

Last week, 71 patients were hospitalized with COVID-19, an increase from 55 patients from the previous week.

The Bryan Medical Center has nine COVIDD-19 inpatients and have remained below 10 COVID-19 inpatients at most time.

Dr. Nora encouraged individuals to get the COVID-19 vaccine, if they hadn’t already. The COVID-19 vaccine helps to reduce the chance of infections, as well as lessening the severity of infections, if caught.

Bryan Health is currently paying attention to the epidemic of monkeypox. Dr. Nora said that it is unlikely that this epidemic will turn into the next COVID-19.

Dr. Nora said due to a two-week incubation time, monkeypox is a lot easier to track than most of the current COVID-19 variants. Likewise, there is a lot less pre-symptomatic spread of monkeypox.

“So, form the perspective of the general public, I don’t think there’s any reason for undue alarm right now,” said Dr. Nora. “I do think from a public health standpoint, it is important to keep a very close eye on this, and it’s important for clinicians across the state and across the nation to be on the lookout for cases that would meet the case definition of this.”

