Guns recovered but no arrests after two men shot to death at house party in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln police are asking people who attended a house party in Lincoln, where two people were shot and killed, to come forward with information.

Around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday, a man called 911 and said he’d been shot. Police said they followed a blood trail into the home near 30th and P Streets and found two men dead.

The victims are both Hispanic men, 26- and 42-years-old. Police are still trying to contact next of kin before they release the victims’ names.

Shortly after the 911 call, a third shooting victim arrived at a Lincoln hospital. The 19-year-old man is in serious, but stable condition, police said. Investigators have determined that this victim is connected to incident.

Lincoln Police Chief Theresa Ewins said two handguns were recovered from the scene but no arrests have been made. Ewins said there was a house party happening around the time of the shooting and that people with information need to come forward. She urged the suspects to turn themselves in.

The shooting is being investigated as a homicide, the second one in Lincoln in 2022 and in less than a week.

Police reported the first homicide of the year on Thursday morning. Three people have been arrested in that investigation.

This marks six people shot over the weekend. Police responded to reports of three people shot in downtown Lincoln early Saturday morning.

Chief Ewins stressed that the three incidents are not connected.

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday. (Jacob Elliott)

