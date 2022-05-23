No suspects in custody after six individuals shot over the weekend in Lincoln

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -It was a deadly weekend in Lincoln. Two separate shooting events, six people shot, 2 of whom died and 3 of whom are in the hospital

There are three people in the hospital right now with serious injuries from these shootings. From the first one, a 22-year-old woman with life-threatening injuries and a 25-year-old man who is in serious, but stable, condition. From the second, a 19-year-old man whose condition is also serious, but stable.

One of the shootings took place at 30th and P Streets. When police arrived Sunday morning at around 2:20 a.m., a trail of blood led them inside the home.

“Number one is Hispanic male 42 years old,” said Police Chief Teresa Ewins. “Second is Hispanic male 26 years old. Despite life-saving efforts.. both males were pronounced deceased at the scene.”

Two handguns were recovered from the scene. Right now, crime-scene techs and investigators are working to piece together video evidence and interviews. Police said they’re following leads. Nobody is in custody at this time.

It was the second day, in a row, of gun violence in Lincoln. Early Saturday morning at 2:38 a.m. a person opened fire on a group outside Gravity Bar on O Street downtown. Three people were injured.

Police said this incident followed an altercation inside the bar.

“At this time the suspects are not in custody,” Ewins said. “We obviously don’t want to speak too much on this incident due to evidence we are collecting.”

Police said they’re using video evidence and witness statements to understand what happened that morning. They’re asking the public and businesses in the area to look at their own videos and surveillance systems.

“We’re trying to get everyone to look at their own video,” Ewins said. “You don’t know where somebody ran or a vehicle fled.”

Ewins said there is no evidence that the two weekend shooting are related.

“These come in clusters,” Ewins said. “These are not random acts. There was a relationship prior to the violence. They had interacted prior to violence occurring.”

And that there is no evidence that Lincoln is becoming more dangerous.

“Our city is not becoming more violent,” Ewins said. “These are incidents that occurred in a small period of time. But I feel very confident they are not a projection of what is coming.

LPD is asking anybody who knows anything, or anyone who may know the shooters to come forward, either by calling LPD’s non-emergency line, 402-441-6000, or anonymously at Crime Stoppers number 402-475-3600.

