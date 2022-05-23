Omaha veterinarian sees an uptick in ticks

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Veterinarians say you and your pets may be at a higher risk of getting sick this summer.

They are seeing an increase in the number of ticks, which are known to carry dangerous and sometimes deadly diseases.

Susan Mundie recently found ticks on her dog. Mundie said, “Mickey went for a walk and came home and had two on her. They were tiny and they were on her face.”

Mundie says ticks are always a concern, but she did not expect to find so many, so early in the year. She said, “I was surprised they were that prevalent right now. But I guess with the moisture and the heat coming out that makes sense.”

Veterinarian Mike Bolsilevac says she’s right. Bolsilevac said, “We had a very light winter, a very warm winter. The ticks love high humidity and high heat and so whenever we get that combination they come out.” The other thing with the light winter is more people went outside, so they were in the environment more and picking up more ticks.”

Bosilevac says he has seen a big uptick…in ticks. “I would say at least probably 30% increase,” he said.

That can put both you and your pets at a higher risk of catching tick-borne diseases. Bosilevac said, “Lyme disease and Rocky Mountain Fever are probably the big ones. Also, they can just get infections from the bite of the ticks.”

Bosilevac says most tick-borne diseases can be prevented. “What we’re telling people is if you don’t want to get Lyme disease and you don’t want to get ticks, treat your dogs,” he said.

Veterinarians recommend oral preventatives, topicals, or tick collars.

Bosilevac says, also check for ticks with your hands. “Mainly they like to hide inside the ears, behind the ears, and on the neck, so just kind of go over your pets just with your hands and you can feel them.”

Bosilevac says If you find a tick, remove it, then wash with soap and water.

Veterinarians say symptoms of Lyme disease in both pets and humans include fever, joint or muscle pain, rashes, and fatigue.

Also, if you notice your pet limping, you may want to take them to the veterinarian.

