Advertisement

Pilot killed in Wayne Municipal Airport crash was a ‘passionate aviator’

By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 12:59 PM CDT|Updated: 17 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNE, Neb. (WOWT) - The flying community mourns the loss of a pilot who died in a crash at Wayne Municipal Airport.

According to the Wayne Airport Authority, the crash happened on Friday, May 20 around 6:45 p.m. during a final approach in what is believed to be a stall spin accident.

The pilot, identified by his employer, JetAVIVA, as Tom Dafoe, was the only occupant of the plane.

A GoFundMe campaign was set up by JetAVIVA to support Tom’s family and his memorial service. According to Jet Aviva, Tom was a passionate aviator and devoted his career to promoting general aviation, and his absence will be felt throughout the industry.

Wayne Municipal Airport was hosting the Mayday STOL Drag Race events on the day of the crash. According to airport officials, the crash was not related to an ongoing race or event. High winds prompted officials to temporarily stop remaining events that day, but pilots could still fly at the time if they chose to.

All remaining events of the Mayday STOL Drag Race at Wayne Municipal airport have been canceled.

The National Transportation Board and the Federal Aviation Administration are investigating the crash.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Guns recovered but no arrests after two men shot to death at house party in Lincoln
The deadly crash happened Saturday, May 21 near S. 36th Road and Locust Road in Gage County.
Wymore teen killed in rollover crash
Gateway Mall
Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
Lincoln Police describe chaotic scene during downtown Lincoln shooting that injured three
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday

Latest News

Beatrice Police said a truck fleeing an NSP trooper ended on its side after crashing into an SUV.
Pickup causes crash during police chase in Beatrice
iz
Zelasney continues record-setting career with 4 gold medals
Area health officials say they are seeing fewer COVID hospitalizations amid higher case numbers...
Health officials discuss rise in COVID-19 cases
No arrests in Lincoln homicides
Deadly weekend in Lincoln, no arrests made
An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center died on Monday.
Reception and Treatment Center inmate death