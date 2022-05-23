Advertisement

Reception and Treatment Center inmate death

An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center died on Monday.
An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center died on Monday.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 23, 2022 at 5:47 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
An inmate at the Reception and Treatment Center died on Monday.

Russell Harms, age 64, died this morning at the RTC. His sentence started October 11, 2000. Harms was serving a life sentence on charges of first degree murder and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony out of Nemaha County.

The cause of death has not yet been determined. As is the case whenever an inmate dies in the custody of the Nebraska Department of Correctional Services, a grand jury will conduct an investigation.

