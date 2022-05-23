Tuesday Forecast: Rain, cooler weather expected for Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Areas of heavy rain will be possible across parts of central and eastern Nebraska over the next 24 to 48 hours as a low pressure system lifts out of the southern plains. This system will bring beneficial rain to the area with the added benefit of no severe weather. A few isolated rumbles of thunder will be possible, but for the most part, the forecast for Tuesday and Wednesday is dominated by cloudy, chilly, and wet weather.

While some isolated to widely scattered showers will remain possible into Monday evening across the 10/11 coverage area, the main round of rain that we are concerned with is expected to spread across the area as we head into Tuesday morning. Through the day, light to moderate rain is expected for central and eastern Nebraska as the low pressure system lifts to the north.

Rain could add up quickly over the next 48 hours with 1″ to 2″ of rainfall possible across the area. Some locally higher amounts up to 3″ are possible as well with the areas potentially seeing the higher amounts likely staying across southeastern Nebraska. Rain totals should taper off as you head further to the west with rainfall between 0.50″ and 1.50″ for the Tri-Cities and perhaps a few tenths of an inch across the Sandhills and western Nebraska.

Along with the rainy conditions through the day on Tuesday, cool and breezy conditions are expected across the area as east and northeast winds are expected to blow at 10 to 20 MPH with gusts up to 30 MPH possible. Temperatures will stay WELL below average thanks to the clouds and rain with afternoon highs only managing to reach the mid 50s for most of the state. So overall, combining the cool temps, the breezy winds, the cloudy skies, and the areas of rain, Tuesday will be a rather dreary and unpleasant day to be outside - though the moisture will be much welcomed.

More areas of rain, breezy winds, and cooler temperatures are expected again on Wednesday as the aforementioned low continues to lift north through the area. Thursday though looks to be quite nice as temperatures rebound to near seasonal levels with dry weather expected. Summer then creeps back into the forecast for Friday and the weekend as temperatures jump back to the mid and upper 80s with thunderstorms back in the forecast for Saturday, Sunday, and Monday of next week.

