Wymore teen killed in rollover crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Gage County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a rollover crash that killed a Wymore teen and injured another teen.

On Saturday just before 6 p.m., the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, Beatrice Fire and Rescue, and Blue Springs Fire responded to to a single vehicle rollover accident southeast of Beatrice.

According to the Gage County Sheriff’s Office, a 2003 Ford Mustang was speeding, went off the road and rolled. Authorities said both occupants of the vehicle were not wearing seatbelts and were ejected.

Sheriff Millard Gustafson said Keilan Schultz, 17, of Wymore was pronounced dead at the scene. The second occupant, Billy O’Keefe Jr., 18, of Wymore, was transported by ambulance to Bryan Health West Campus for serious injuries.

The accident is under investigation.

The deadly crash happened Saturday, May 21 near S. 36th Road and Locust Road in Gage County. (Gage County Sheriff's Office)

