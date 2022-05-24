Advertisement

Missing N.C. 7-year-old found safe, Amber Alert canceled, police say

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located...
The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.(NCMEC)
By Gray News staff
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:46 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FAYETTEVILLE, N.C. (Gray News) - Police canceled an Amber Alert on Tuesday for a missing 7-year-old girl in North Carolina.

The Fayetteville Police Department said on Facebook that Ivory Devana Quinones had been located and is safe.

Anyone with additional information can contact the Fayetteville Police Department at 910-605-6393.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Guns recovered but no arrests after two men shot to death at house party in Lincoln
Gateway Mall
Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million
The deadly crash happened Saturday, May 21 near S. 36th Road and Locust Road in Gage County.
Wymore teen killed in rollover crash
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
Lincoln Police describe chaotic scene during downtown Lincoln shooting that injured three
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday

Latest News

Rick Spinrad, NOAA administrator, says to expect another busy hurricane season.
NOAA: Above-average season predicted
In comments after a one-on-one meeting with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Biden said the...
Biden: Leaders navigating ‘dark hour’ after Ukraine invasion
The police department tweeted a photo of the 25-year-old Andrew Abdullah, who is wanted in...
Police ID suspect in fatal New York City subway shooting
Pastor John Lowe admitted to an affair in front of the congregation before resigning Sunday....
Pastor confesses to affair in front of congregation; woman gets him to admit she was 16
FILE - White House press secretary Jen Psaki speaks during a press briefing at the White House...
Ex-White House press secretary Jen Psaki hired by MSNBC