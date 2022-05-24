COVID-19 Risk Dial remains in mid-yellow

LINCOLN, Neb. (Press Release) -The Lincoln-Lancaster County Health Department announced on Tuesday that the COVID-19 Risk Dial will remain in mid-yellow. The yellow position on the dial means that the risk of the virus spreading in the community is moderate. On the color-coded dial, red represents the highest risk of COVID-19 spread, and green represents the lowest risk.

The position of the Risk Dial is based on multiple local indicators:

Cases have increased slightly from the previous week – from 397 cases to 422 cases this past week ending May 21.

Wastewater analysis shows a decline in virus particles.

The local positivity rate decreased from 14% to 12.3% for the week ending May 21.

Data shows no significant changes in COVID-19 hospitalizations. There has been a decline from a seven-day average of 23 patients on May 14 to an average of 19 on May 23. Today, local hospitals report 19 COVID-19 patients with 16 from Lancaster County.

One death from COVID-19 has been reported so far in May.

Public health guidance is available at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov. Recommendations include the following:

Get vaccinated and boosted.

Wear a mask if you have COVID-19 like symptoms, have a positive COVID-19 test, or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Get tested or self-test if you have COVID-19 or flu-like symptoms or have been exposed to someone with the virus.

Stay home if you’re sick.

If you test positive, ask your health care provider about COVID-19 treatments that may be available to you or find a test and treat location at covid.gov

Those over age 65 and people with medical conditions associated with higher risk for severe COVID-19 should consult with their health care providers about taking additional protective actions.

First booster doses were recently approved for children 5 through 11 years old. LLCHD is currently awaiting final guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and will provide additional details on offering booster doses to this age group soon.

LLCHD strongly encourages everyone who is eligible to get vaccinated and boosted. All Lancaster County residents age 5 and older are eligible to receive COVID-19 vaccine and a first booster dose. Those age 50 and older and those age 12 and older with weakened immune systems are eligible for a second booster dose.

More than 67% of all Lancaster County residents are fully vaccinated, and about 60% of those eligible for a first booster have received one.

Find vaccination information and upcoming clinic dates and locations at covid19.lincoln.ne.gov or by calling the Health Department at 402-441-4200.

