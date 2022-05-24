Eppley Airfield TSA reminds passengers what can’t be brought on planes

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - With a busy summer travel season coming at us, the TSA is reminding all of us what we can and can’t take on planes.

An agent at Eppley Airfield showed off some of the items they confiscate on a regular basis.

“The college world series is a huge event in Omaha, so obviously the normal size bats but also the smaller bats we get as well are unable to go on the checkpoint,” the agent said.

A bat would have to be checked with luggage.

And besides the obvious like guns and other weapons, the TSA says to leave the frying pan at home, or check it in.

“Really, we look at tools, anything bigger than about seven inches, tool-wise is what we would consider a prohibited item, just because of the mass and the inertia that can get behind that if you were to swing it at somebody.”

TSA outlines safety measures online for passengers to be well informed.

