Lied Center releases full list of performances for 2022-2023 season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center has released its full list of shows for the upcoming season, highlighted by the popular Broadway musical Hamilton debuting in Lincoln for the first time ever.

Throughout the entire season, the Lied Center will offer over 30 performances, with artists from around the entire world.

This year the Lied Center will offer a create-your-own season option, giving viewers the ability to choose four shows from the wide range of options.

“You don’t have to travel to Chicago, New York or Los Angeles to see the top show, we bring them to Lincoln,” Matthew Boring with the Lied Center said. “The support of our audience over the last several years through the pandemic and as we’re now re-launching our full season of programming has been tremendous.”

You can view their full lineup and season ticket information on the Lied Center website.

