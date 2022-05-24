Advertisement

Lied Center releases full list of performances for 2022-2023 season

Throughout the entire season, the Lied Center will offer over 30 performances, with artists from around the entire world.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:25 AM CDT|Updated: 58 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lied Center has released its full list of shows for the upcoming season, highlighted by the popular Broadway musical Hamilton debuting in Lincoln for the first time ever.

Throughout the entire season, the Lied Center will offer over 30 performances, with artists from around the entire world.

This year the Lied Center will offer a create-your-own season option, giving viewers the ability to choose four shows from the wide range of options.

“You don’t have to travel to Chicago, New York or Los Angeles to see the top show, we bring them to Lincoln,” Matthew Boring with the Lied Center said. “The support of our audience over the last several years through the pandemic and as we’re now re-launching our full season of programming has been tremendous.”

You can view their full lineup and season ticket information on the Lied Center website.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Guns recovered but no arrests after two men shot to death at house party in Lincoln
The deadly crash happened Saturday, May 21 near S. 36th Road and Locust Road in Gage County.
Wymore teen killed in rollover crash
Gateway Mall
Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
Lincoln Police describe chaotic scene during downtown Lincoln shooting that injured three
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday

Latest News

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
No suspects in custody after six people shot over the weekend in Lincoln
Lied Center releases full list of performances for 2022-2023 season
For the first time in 60-years when Nebraska gets their first score of a home football game...
No balloons for Husker games this fall
Gateway Mall, the oldest mall in the Capital City, has been sold for $51.5 million.
Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million