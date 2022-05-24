LPD: Former Lincoln’s Pub employee breaks-in, steals money from safe

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department said a former employee at Lincoln’s Pub stole money from the business’ safe after breaking in.

On Monday, around 9:33 a.m. officers were called to Lincoln’s Pub, off 48th Street and Leighton Avenue, on a report of a burglary.

LPD said the business manager called police after discovering an envelope of cash deposits totaling $2,234.27 was missing from the business safe.

Investigators said they reviewed security video which showed a former employee, 29-year-old Mikal Wittler, entering the business after hours and leaving with the envelope.

According to police, Wittler was located at his residence and lodged in jail for burglary.

