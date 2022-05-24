Nebraska to receive $260k in Ford false advertising settlement

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A $19.2 million settlement with Ford Motor Company was just announced by several Attorneys General.

The settlement was led by Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Vermont, and Arizona and joined by the Attorneys General of 35 other states and jurisdictions. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says the state will receive $260,112.63 from the settlement.

According to Peterson, an investigation revealed Ford ran several ads regarding its 2013-2014 C-Max Hybrid models and 2011-2014 Super Duty Pickup Truck models. The advertisements allegedly had misleading claims regarding fuel economy and weight.

The Attorneys General allege Ford’s advertisements regarding the C-Max Hybrid deceptively compared them to the Toyota Prius. The C-Max hybrid was initially promoted in the advertisements as 47 mpg in the city and highway. Ford eventually had to lower the car’s fuel economy rating in 2013 and 2014 to 42 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, and 40 mpg in the city-highway mixed.

The investigation allegedly revealed Ford’s advertising for the C-Max Hybrid was misrepresenting the distance consumers could drive on one tank of gas, deceptively marketed that driving style would not impact real-world fuel economy and falsely claimed superior real-world fuel economy compared to other hybrids.

Regarding the Super Duty Pickup Trucks, the investigation allegedly revealed the company’s advertising on maximum payload capacity was misleading.

The Attorneys General allege Ford’s advertising of the Super Duty Pickup Trucks, including the F-250, F-350 and F-450 models, used misleading calculations for maximum payload capacity. They claim the company based its payload calculations on removing basic items present in most of their vehicles in that line, including a spare tire, jack, radio and center console - which the company replaced with a mini console instead.

Advertising claimed the special configuration was available to all customers, but the investigation alleges it was actually only available to fleet customers.

