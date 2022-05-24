Advertisement

Nebraska to receive $260k in Ford false advertising settlement

A Ford C-Max hybrid vehicle comes off the assembly line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in...
A Ford C-Max hybrid vehicle comes off the assembly line at the Ford Michigan Assembly Plant in Wayne, Mich., on Thursday, Nov. 8, 2012
By Jacob Comer
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 1:07 PM CDT|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (WOWT) - A $19.2 million settlement with Ford Motor Company was just announced by several Attorneys General.

The settlement was led by Oregon, Texas, Illinois, Maryland, Vermont, and Arizona and joined by the Attorneys General of 35 other states and jurisdictions. Nebraska Attorney General Doug Peterson says the state will receive $260,112.63 from the settlement.

According to Peterson, an investigation revealed Ford ran several ads regarding its 2013-2014 C-Max Hybrid models and 2011-2014 Super Duty Pickup Truck models. The advertisements allegedly had misleading claims regarding fuel economy and weight.

The Attorneys General allege Ford’s advertisements regarding the C-Max Hybrid deceptively compared them to the Toyota Prius. The C-Max hybrid was initially promoted in the advertisements as 47 mpg in the city and highway. Ford eventually had to lower the car’s fuel economy rating in 2013 and 2014 to 42 mpg in the city and 37 mpg on the highway, and 40 mpg in the city-highway mixed.

The investigation allegedly revealed Ford’s advertising for the C-Max Hybrid was misrepresenting the distance consumers could drive on one tank of gas, deceptively marketed that driving style would not impact real-world fuel economy and falsely claimed superior real-world fuel economy compared to other hybrids.

Regarding the Super Duty Pickup Trucks, the investigation allegedly revealed the company’s advertising on maximum payload capacity was misleading.

The Attorneys General allege Ford’s advertising of the Super Duty Pickup Trucks, including the F-250, F-350 and F-450 models, used misleading calculations for maximum payload capacity. They claim the company based its payload calculations on removing basic items present in most of their vehicles in that line, including a spare tire, jack, radio and center console - which the company replaced with a mini console instead.

Advertising claimed the special configuration was available to all customers, but the investigation alleges it was actually only available to fleet customers.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
SUV crashes into southeast Lincoln business Tuesday morning.
Driver crashes into building in southeast Lincoln
LPD: Former Lincoln’s Pub employee breaks-in, steals money from safe
Gateway Mall
Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets

Latest News

A pursuit with police ended with a man behind bars in Madison County. (News Channel Nebraska)
Arrest made in Norfolk after multi-county pursuit
Big Ten Baseball Tournament Returns
Big Ten Baseball Tournament Returns
nsaa
NSAA State Golf Tournament (Tues, May 24)
Carry the Load passes through Lincoln to spread Memorial Day message
Carry the Load passes through Lincoln to spread Memorial Day message
The proposed increase would raise lunch prices by five cents, not including students who...
LPS Board of Education proposes school lunch price increase