NReport Podcast: Huskers Spring Grades

Listen to The NReport Husker Podcast with Kevin Sjuts and Bill Schammert.
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 2:38 PM CDT|Updated: 19 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from May 24: Huskers Spring Grades.

Bill Schammert and Kevin Sjuts discuss B1G division, grades for Nebraska baseball, softball, and spring football, and the dominance by Nebraska Women’s sports in the 2021-2022 year. Also, Arby’s has a hamburger?

You can listen below or anywhere you listen to podcasts including Apple, Google, or Spotify - just search “huskers” or “nreport”. If you like what you hear, please subscribe and leave a review.

The NReport Podcast is your weekly look at Nebraska Huskers Athletics from the #1 sports team in Lincoln. You’ll hear weekly analysis, insight, predictions, and exclusive interviews with current and former Husker athletes and staff. Available anywhere you listen to podcasts, just search “nreport or “huskers”.

NReport Podcast
