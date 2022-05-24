NReport Podcast: Huskers Spring Grades

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Listen to the latest NReport Podcast episode from May 24: Huskers Spring Grades.

Bill Schammert and Kevin Sjuts discuss B1G division, grades for Nebraska baseball, softball, and spring football, and the dominance by Nebraska Women’s sports in the 2021-2022 year. Also, Arby’s has a hamburger?

