Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney caps off record setting junior season

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Osceola’s Isaiah Zelasney won four gold medals for the second straight year at the NSAA state track championships on Saturday.

Zelasney finished first in the 100, 200 and 400 meter dash, as well as running anchor in the 1,600 for the Bulldogs in which they also placed first. Zelasney defended all four of those titles in which he also won in 2021.

His now eight gold medals capped off an impressive junior campaign. Zelasney played quarterback for the Bulldogs and took them to the playoffs where they lost in the quarterfinals. As a dual threat quarterback, Zelasney rushed for 1,817 yards and 37 touchdowns. After football season, Zelasney helped Osceola basketball take their second straight trip to the state tournament where they placed fourth in Class D.

With one year left of high school Zelasney says his last goal is to win a state title in basketball.

