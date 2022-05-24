Periods of rain Tuesday
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving low pressure system in the southern plains will move northeastward during the day Tuesday. This will bring widespread rain to central and eastern Nebraska during the day. Showers will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Occasional showers will continue on Wednesday, especially in eastern Nebraska.
Cloudy, breezy and cool in the Lincoln Tuesday. Periods of rain from late Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday evening. Highs in the mid 50s with an east wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Occasional showers Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 40s and a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.
Showers will continue on Wednesday, mainly in eastern Nebraska. Highs in the upper 50s with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.
Some parts of south central and eastern Nebraska could see 1.00 to 2.50 inches of rain over the next 48 hours.
Slight chance of rain early Thursday morning. Becoming partly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Friday and the Memorial Day weekend will be warm with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.
