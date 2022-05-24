Advertisement

Periods of rain Tuesday

Rain likely
By Brad Anderson
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 5:50 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving low pressure system in the southern plains will move northeastward during the day Tuesday. This will bring widespread rain to central and eastern Nebraska during the day. Showers will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Occasional showers will continue on Wednesday, especially in eastern Nebraska.

Cloudy, breezy and cool in the Lincoln Tuesday. Periods of rain from late Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday evening. Highs in the mid 50s with an east wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday temperatures steady in the 50s for much of Nebraska.
Tuesday temperatures steady in the 50s for much of Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Occasional showers Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 40s and a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

Cool temperatures Monday night.
Cool temperatures Monday night.(1011 Weather)

Showers will continue on Wednesday, mainly in eastern Nebraska. Highs in the upper 50s with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warm temperatures in western Nebraska. Cool temperatures continue in central and eastern...
Warm temperatures in western Nebraska. Cool temperatures continue in central and eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Some parts of south central and eastern Nebraska could see 1.00 to 2.50 inches of rain over the next 48 hours.

Heaviest rain expected over south central and eastern Nebraska.
Heaviest rain expected over south central and eastern Nebraska.(1011 Weather)

Slight chance of rain early Thursday morning. Becoming partly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Friday and the Memorial Day weekend will be warm with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer temperatures for the Holiday weekend.
Warmer temperatures for the Holiday weekend.(1011 Weather)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Guns recovered but no arrests after two men shot to death at house party in Lincoln
The deadly crash happened Saturday, May 21 near S. 36th Road and Locust Road in Gage County.
Wymore teen killed in rollover crash
Gateway Mall
Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
Lincoln Police describe chaotic scene during downtown Lincoln shooting that injured three
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday

Latest News

Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Brad's Tuesday Forecast
Areas of heavy rain will be possible across parts of central and eastern Nebraska through...
Tuesday Forecast: Rain, cooler weather expected for Tuesday
Well below average temperatures expected on Monday.
Clouds and rain expected to start the work week
Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Monday Afternoon Forecast