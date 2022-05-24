Periods of rain Tuesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A slow moving low pressure system in the southern plains will move northeastward during the day Tuesday. This will bring widespread rain to central and eastern Nebraska during the day. Showers will continue Tuesday night and Wednesday morning. Occasional showers will continue on Wednesday, especially in eastern Nebraska.

Cloudy, breezy and cool in the Lincoln Tuesday. Periods of rain from late Tuesday morning and continuing into Tuesday evening. Highs in the mid 50s with an east wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Tuesday temperatures steady in the 50s for much of Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Occasional showers Tuesday night and early Wednesday morning. Lows in the upper 40s and a northeast wind 15 to 25 mph.

Cool temperatures Monday night. (1011 Weather)

Showers will continue on Wednesday, mainly in eastern Nebraska. Highs in the upper 50s with a north wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warm temperatures in western Nebraska. Cool temperatures continue in central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Some parts of south central and eastern Nebraska could see 1.00 to 2.50 inches of rain over the next 48 hours.

Heaviest rain expected over south central and eastern Nebraska. (1011 Weather)

Slight chance of rain early Thursday morning. Becoming partly sunny and warmer in the afternoon. Friday and the Memorial Day weekend will be warm with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer temperatures for the Holiday weekend. (1011 Weather)

