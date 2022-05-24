Advertisement

Pickup causes crash during police chase in Beatrice

Beatrice Police said a truck fleeing an NSP trooper ended on its side after crashing into an SUV.
Beatrice Police said a truck fleeing an NSP trooper ended on its side after crashing into an SUV.(News Channel Nebraska)
By News Channel Nebraska
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 4:06 AM CDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
BEATRICE, Neb. (NEWS CHANNEL NEBRASKA) - An attempted traffic stop by a Nebraska State Patrol trooper ended in a crash between two vehicles in Beatrice Monday night. 

According to news partners News Channel Nebraska, the crash happened at 2nd and Court Streets in Beatrice, next to the Gage County Museum.

A Dodge pickup that was part of an attempted traffic stop collided with an SUV, causing the truck to end up on its side, NCN reported.

Beatrice Police Sergeant Derrick Hosick said police responded to an OnStar alert to a collision, after a Nebraska State Patrol Trooper attempted a traffic stop.

”In talking with the state trooper, it sounds like he tried to initiate a traffic stop for excessive speed through town,” Hosick said. “The individual started to flee from him and may have stopped at one point in the middle of the intersection and NSP was kind of directing him where to safely park.”

“He took off again at excessive speed and that’s where the collision happened here on Court Street,” Hosick said.

The occupants of the SUV were not seriously injured after being checked over by Beatrice Fire and Rescue.

“The passenger of the white car and her child were both fine. They were seen by BFR and they’re going to be released.” Hosick said. “Then the NSP will be conducting further investigation on the driver of the pickup.”

The identity of the pickup driver was not immediately released.

News Channel Nebraska reports he was still in his vehicle when officials got to the scene, and was taken by ambulance for medical treatment at Beatrice Community Hospital.

