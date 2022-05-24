Advertisement

Search continues for Texas woman accused in cyclist’s death

A manhunt is underway in the suspected murder of a professional cyclist. (CNN, KEYE, Derek Betcher for Belgian Waffle Ride/Instagram, Red Bull, Getty Images)
By The Associated Press
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:08 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — The search is continuing for a Texas woman suspected in the fatal shooting of professional cyclist Anna Moriah Wilson in Austin.

Authorities issued a murder warrant last week for 34-year-old Kaitlin Marie Armstrong. Wilson was a competitive gravel and mountain bike racer, and the 25-year-old Vermont native was in Austin for a cycling event at the time of her death.

An affidavit says Wilson previously dated Armstrong’s boyfriend and that Armstrong’s SUV was seen on surveillance footage outside the home where Wilson was killed.

Authorities say Armstrong last spoke with police on May 13.

Her father, Michael Armstrong, told ABC’s “Good Morning America” that he doesn’t believe that his daughter could have killed Wilson.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Guns recovered but no arrests after two men shot to death at house party in Lincoln
The deadly crash happened Saturday, May 21 near S. 36th Road and Locust Road in Gage County.
Wymore teen killed in rollover crash
Gateway Mall
Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million
Police investigate the scene of a shooting that happened early Saturday morning near 12th & O...
Lincoln Police describe chaotic scene during downtown Lincoln shooting that injured three
Madison Everitt
Fremont community mourns loss of recent graduate after head-on crash early Sunday

Latest News

Garth Brooks gave Jessica Cloukey, of Lincoln, his guitar during a concert at Gillette Stadium...
Woman tries to return pick to Garth Brooks during concert, gets guitar instead
A Seattle mom spends her time driving around to drop off formula to parents in need. (KING,...
Mother drives throughout her town delivering formula to parents in need
A Russian missile destroyed the House of Culture in Lozova, Ukraine, on Friday, injuring seven,...
200 bodies found in Mariupol as war rages in Ukraine’s east
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
No suspects in custody after six people shot over the weekend in Lincoln
Throughout the entire season, the Lied Center will offer over 30 performances, with artists...
Lied Center releases full list of performances for 2022-2023 season