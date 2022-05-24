Advertisement

Wednesday Forecast: Here comes the rain again...

By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 3:18 PM CDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - After sloshing our way through much of Tuesday...our Wednesday looks wet as well.

Low pressure to our south will continue to draw moisture north into Nebraska and northern Kansas over the next 24-to-36 hours.

Skycast - 8am Wednesday
Precipitation Potential - Next 48 Hours
Clouds and continued rainfall will mean another unseasonably cool day on Wednesday with highs in the 50s and 60s.

Highs On Wednesday
High pressure is expected to warm us up later in the week and into the holiday weekend as sunshine returns to the region for much of the period.

Highs on Thursday will return to the 60s...70s...and even the lower 80s in the west.

Highs On Thursday
Highs on Friday will range from near 80° in the east...to the lower 90s in the west.

Highs On Friday
Highs on Saturday will get back into the low 80s-to-low 90s.

Highs On Saturday
Highs on Sunday will remain seasonably warm with readings in the mid 80s to around 90°.

Highs On Sunday
Highs on Memorial Day Monday will range from the 60s and 70s as a cold front enters western Nebraska...all the way to the mid 80s to lower 90s in the central and eastern parts of the state.

Highs On Monday
Our latest 7-Day will begin with cloudy...cool...breezy and soggy conditions on Wednesday...some drying out-and-warming up later in the work week...followed by warm-and-humid conditions for the holiday weekend, with some scattered thunderstorm chances Saturday...Sunday...and Memorial Day Monday. It’s important to note that there will be plenty of “dry time” over the weekend...with scattered precipitation “periods” and not all day rains.

7-Day Outlook
