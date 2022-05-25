Advertisement

Animals killed in building fire near Ashland

An accidental fire burned an outbuilding near Ashland, Neb., early Wednesday, May 25, 2022.
An accidental fire burned an outbuilding near Ashland, Neb., early Wednesday, May 25, 2022.(Ashland Fire Department)
By 6 News staff reports
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 12:21 PM CDT|Updated: 16 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ASHLAND, Neb. (WOWT) - Firefighters were called to the scene of an outbuilding fire early Wednesday outside of Ashland.

The fire ignited off 250th Street north of Country Club Road, the fire chief told 6 News.

Crews were called to the scene at 12:51 a.m. Wednesday and had the fire under control about 20 minutes later.

Officials said the outbuilding housed approximately 24 chickens and two goats. All of the animals perished in the fire, which officials said was determined to be accidental.

Copyright 2022 WOWT. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The family of Mario Herrera said they are satisfied with the sentence Felipe Vazquez received.
Family of Mario Herrera says they are satisfied with killer’s sentence
Paul Sheldon
LPD: Man steals over $50,000 from family member
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage

Latest News

Nebraska breeder wavies hearing on license, pet rescue volunteers concerned with practices
Kahoa Elementary graduation
Kahoa Elementary hosts walk for graduating seniors
Golden Apple 5 25 22
Golden Apple: Teaching lessons when times are tough
One LPS elementary school celebrated the last day of school in a unique way.
Kahoa Elementary School hosts senior walk on last day of school
The F Street tunnel was updated to improve walkability, make it safer and even redid the faded...
City unveils updated F Street tunnel