Arrest made in Norfolk after multi-county pursuit

NORFOLK, Neb. (News Channel Nebraska) - A high-speed chase that spanned multiple counties in northeast Nebraska has ended with an arrest.

The driver was identified as Nathaniel Gnewuch, 31, of Norfolk.

According to authorities, he will be charged in both Stanton and Madison County of Reckless Driving, Speeding 100 plus mph on Hwy 24, Willful Reckless Driving, Felony Operating a Motor Vehicle to Avoid Arrest and Resisting Arrest.

The pursuit started at approximately 2:15 p.m. Tuesday in Stanton County before concluding in Norfolk in front of Northeast Community College on E. Benjamin Ave.

Stanton County Sheriff Mike Unger said a deputy spotted a pickup “spinning cookies” in a private lot, then driving recklessly around grain bins in Stanton. A sheriff’s deputy then pursued the driver west out of Stanton, with speeds exceeding 100 mph, according to Unger.

According to Unger, the Norfolk Police Division deployed spikes near the intersection of Highways 24 and 275, deflating three tires. The driver then continued north on Victory Road.

“We made every effort to keep it away from the populated area,” Unger said of the chase. “Basically, we blocked the vehicle from coming down Norfolk Avenue. We tried to force it go east to keep it away from the populated area.”

Though authorities weren’t able to get the driver to go east, the deflated tires forced a slower speed, with the driver reaching speeds between 25 and 55 mph on three rims.

“The driver was obviously agitated,” Unger said, noting that the driver reached for a sledgehammer from between the seats. Unger said the driver then began swinging it around, breaking his own driver’s side window and waving it outside the vehicle at authorities.

“At that time, I made a decision that he needed to be stopped.” Unger said.

According to Unger, the suspect remained uncooperative after the vehicle was stopped, and two different officers used tasers on the man.

The suspect received medical treatment and was booked into the Madison County Jail.

