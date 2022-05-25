Carry the Load passes through Lincoln to spread Memorial Day message

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A group known as Carry the Load is passing through Lincoln on Tuesday with flags, memories and a message to honor fallen first responders and military members.

This group is one of five relays headed to Texas leading up to a Memorial Day Rally, founded to spread awareness about the importance of the day.

It’s about a 3,900-mile journey, the midwest group that’s passing through the capital city started its journey in Minneapolis. The trip is a mixture of taking turns walking and riding a bus.

In total, all five traveling groups will hit 48 states, only missing Alaska and Hawaii.

“Usually start around 7 o’clock in the morning and it’s usually a walk and the walks range from 3 to 5 miles,” said Joseph Meno.

Meno is a veteran and current Dallas police officer. He was taking a turn walking in Lincoln, with a flag in hand and a backpack bearing six names of Dallas police officers who have died. Many who walk do the same with patches, photos, and notes to the fallen with them - like the name implies, carrying their load.

“Six officers that died - five of which died on the same day they were all killed in the line of duty and one was killed in 2018 and he worked at my station,” Meno said.

Their goal this year is to raise $2 million, money which will go towards services like counseling, service dogs, job placement, suicide prevention, and more.

“Say their names and you know I just reflect on what they did for us and how we can still honor them,” Meno said.

For those walking, it’s often a time of reflection and remembrance. On nicer days than Tuesday, and sometimes even in the rain, people will come out and show their support as well during rallies and just along the group’s route.

“Veterans and their family and first responders and they like to share their stories of you know either the people that are serving or the people that they’ve lost, and we like to share our stories and its good healing for everybody,” Meno said.

In Lincoln, the group had two stops at Lincoln fire stations and will pause for the night at Station Four in South Lincoln, before continuing on their journey to Texas.

