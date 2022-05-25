Cool and breezy with occasional showers continuing Wednesday

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The slow moving low pressure system will continue to bring clouds and showers across Nebraska on Wednesday. The best chance of rain will be in eastern Nebraska through out the day. Clouds and a few lingering showers will be possible Thursday morning in eastern Nebraska. Some sunshine expected Thursday afternoon. Warmer temperatures expected for Friday and the holiday weekend.

Mainly cloudy with occasional showers and drizzle for the Lincoln area Wednesday. High temperatures will be in the mid 50s with a north-northeast wind 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Warmer in the west, continued cool in the east. (1011 Weather)

Cloudy with scattered showers Wednesday night into early Thursday morning. Lows in the upper 40s and a north wind 10 to 20 mph with occasional gusts to 30 mph.

Chilly temperatures Wednesday night. (1011 Weather)

A few lingering showers Thursday morning in eastern Nebraska. Partly sunny in the afternoon and warmer. Highs in the upper 60s with a north wind continuing 10 to 20 mph with gusts up to 30 mph.

Much warmer temperatures expected on Thursday. (1011 Weather)

Mostly sunny and warm on Friday. Highs around 80 in the Lincoln area. South wind 10 to 15 mph.

Warmer temperatures Friday. (1011 Weather)

The Memorial Day weekend will be very warm with a chance of scattered showers and thunderstorms.

Warmer days ahead. (1011 Weather)

