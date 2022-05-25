Advertisement

Gatlin sets pace at State Golf Tournament

Highlights of the first round of the NSAA State Golf Tournament.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 10:48 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln East’s Thomas Gatlin shot a 4-under 68 on a cool, cloudy day at Norfolk Country Club. Gatlin surged atop the Class A leaderboard with an outstanding opening round at the NSAA State Golf Championships. Thomas Bryson, a freshman at Lincoln Southeast, is one stroke behind Gatlin. The final round is scheduled to start on Wednesday morning.

Gatlin leads Lincoln East’s pursuit of of the Class A team title. The Spartans have four golfers in the top 14, including Will Topolski and Parker Bunting, who are tied for eighth.

In the Class B competition, Norris leads the team race behind solid performances from Logan Thurber, Carson Thurber, and Brock Rowley.

