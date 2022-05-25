Kristin Chenoweth to kick off Gene Leahy Mall grand re-opening

OMAHA, Neb. (WOWT) - Entertainer Kristin Chenoweth is kicking off a weekend of free concerts this summer as the city celebrates the grand re-opening of Gene Leahy Mall.

The Tony and Emmy award-winner best known for her roles in “Wicked,” and “GLEE,” will headline the first of the free concerts planned for downtown Omaha over the Fourth of July weekend.

RiverFront organizers have concerts set to begin at 8 p.m. Friday, Saturday, Sunday, and Monday July 1-4 at the Gene Leahy Mall Performance Pavillion.

Chenoweth is the second headliner to be announced for the grand re-opening: Brett Eldredge was unveiled earlier this month as the headliner for the Saturday concert, with special guest Lauren Alaina.

Sunday’s concert event will be the musical “Fame,” performed by the theater department at the University of Nebraska-Omaha. The Fourth of July concert will feature a “Salute to Our Military” by the Omaha Symphony followed by a fireworks display.

