Lincoln Police and Lincoln Public Schools work together on school safety

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Public Schools and the Lincoln Police Department want you to know they’re doing everything they can to keep kids safe. They spoke at a news conference Wednesday morning to assure kids, teachers and parents they’re working together closely.

On Dr. Steve Joel’s last day as superintendent of Lincoln Public Schools, he addressed the community to calm any fear the public might have when it comes to possible violence in Lincoln.

“These are times where it’s about caring for one another and working together. We can continue to keep our schools safe.” Dr. Joel said.

As LPS closed the school year Wednesday, they had extra security around their buildings. It wasn’t because police or LPS felt any threat, but to provide comfort to students, staff and their families.

Lincoln Police Chief Teresa Ewins says LPD is constantly learning about what more they can do and how they can improve and enhance their protocols when mass shootings happen around the country.

“We’ve been very clear that you need to lock yourself down into a room until an officer actually comes to that room, and that takes time. But the fact that people have cell phones, providing information, giving us details, sometimes suspect descriptions is valuable to us,” Chief Ewins said.

Although schools and police departments around the country update and constantly improve their tactics, LPS and LPD are comfortable with where their protocols stand today.

“We have this incredible partnership with Lincoln Police and law enforcement agencies, which includes our threat assessment team, school resource officers, and those are are just one example of our continuing collaboration with LPD,” Dr. Joel said.

Dr. Joel encourages families not to gloss over the subject when talking to kids.

“This shakes society to its core whenever you have something this tragic, and so there’s always a period of adjustment,” Dr. Joel said.

