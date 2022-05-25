Advertisement

Lincoln Southeast freshman wins State Golf Championship, Lincoln East claims team title

Lincoln Southeast freshman Thomas Bryson wins the 2022 Class A Golf Championship.
Lincoln Southeast freshman Thomas Bryson wins the 2022 Class A Golf Championship.
By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 4:04 PM CDT|Updated: 44 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thomas Bryson shot a 2-day total of 141 at Norfolk Country Club to claim the Class A state golf championship. Bryson is a freshman at Lincoln Southeast, who fired an opening-round 69 on Tuesday. He capped his state performance with a steady, even-par 72 on Wednesday, despite damp and chilly conditions.

Bryson took over first-place on the front nine when he jumped ahead of Lincoln East’s Thomas Gatlin on the leaderboard. Bryson never looked back, as he played bogey-free golf on the back nine. Bryson was the only participant to finish under par at the Class A tournament.

Gatlin placed second while leading Lincoln East to the team championship. The Spartans had three golfers finish in the top 11. Will Topolski, the State Runner-Up in 2021, placed third. Parker Bunting carded a 7-over 151, contributing to the Spartans’ state title. Ben Lemke and Jonah Lewis were also a part of Lincoln East’s championship performance.

