Lincoln Southeast freshman wins State Golf Championship, Lincoln East claims team title

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Thomas Bryson shot a 2-day total of 141 at Norfolk Country Club to claim the Class A state golf championship. Bryson is a freshman at Lincoln Southeast, who fired an opening-round 69 on Tuesday. He capped his state performance with a steady, even-par 72 on Wednesday, despite damp and chilly conditions.

Class A State Champion, Thomas Bryson! We are so proud of you! Go Knights! @LSEBoysGolf pic.twitter.com/magixrwp7x — LSE Athletics (@LSEAthletics) May 25, 2022

Bryson took over first-place on the front nine when he jumped ahead of Lincoln East’s Thomas Gatlin on the leaderboard. Bryson never looked back, as he played bogey-free golf on the back nine. Bryson was the only participant to finish under par at the Class A tournament.

Gatlin placed second while leading Lincoln East to the team championship. The Spartans had three golfers finish in the top 11. Will Topolski, the State Runner-Up in 2021, placed third. Parker Bunting carded a 7-over 151, contributing to the Spartans’ state title. Ben Lemke and Jonah Lewis were also a part of Lincoln East’s championship performance.

2022 State Boys Golf Champions!!! pic.twitter.com/VyefAeGAiV — EastHighSpartans (@EastSpartans) May 25, 2022

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.