Family of Mario Herrera says they are satisfied with killer’s sentence

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - A Lancaster County judge sentenced Felipe Vazquez to 70 years to life in prison Wednesday for the killing of Lincoln Police Investigator Mario Herrera.

Prior to the sentencing, defense attorney Nancy Peterson asked the judge to consider his age (17) at the time of the murder.

Vazquez spoke at his sentencing hearing and apologized to Herrera’s family for his actions.

Adelina Herrera, one of Mario’s daughters, gave a passionate speech and called Vazquez a coward for his actions. She said she didn’t believe Vazquez deserved to “get a pass” due to his age at the time of the killing.

Herrera’s family spoke as a group following the sentencing, saying they were satisfied with sentence the judge gave Vazquez.

Earlier this year, a jury found Vazquez guilty on all seven counts including first degree murder.

The seven counts include:

First degree murder

Two counts of use of a firearm to commit a felony

Attempted assault on an officer in the first degree

Possession of a firearm by a prohibited person

Possessing or receiving a stolen firearm

Escape using force/deadly weapon

Vazquez was arrested after he shot Luis “Mario” Herrera on Aug. 26, 2020. Herrera died from his injuries 12 days after the shooting.

