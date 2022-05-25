LPD: Man steals over $50,000 from family member

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Lincoln Police arrested a man after they say he stole $50,300 from his 85-year-old stepfather in-law.

Lincoln Police said Paul Sheldon, 61, impersonated the victim over the phone and deposited money into separate bank accounts a total of 18 times.

A family member first reported their father was missing money to police on April 6. The father is since deceased, LPD said.

Sheldon was lodged in jail for theft by deception and senior adult abuse.

