Nebraska Game and Parks hosting “Discover Fly Fishing” event

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Nebraska Game and Parks will host its Discover Fly Fishing event at Holmes Lake, encouraging beginners to learn more about the sport.

Volunteers will supply equipment and give lessons Thursday from 6 to 8 p.m. Larry Pape with Nebraska Game and Parks said community programs like these help teach beginners about the sport of fishing, but also encourage Nebraskans to get outside.

“Just connecting people outdoors, making sure they appreciate these resources is really important,” Pape said. “It’s a very healthful activity, especially for families to get their kids out and just do any kind of outdoor activity and fishing is a fantastic point of departure.”

Pape says the event isn’t just designed for fly fishers, but anyone trying to learn more about fishing. No sign up or tickets are required.

Discover Fly Fishing is a part of the entire Community Fishing Event.

