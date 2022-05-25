Advertisement

Six Huskers leave baseball team, enter NCAA Transfer Portal

By Kevin Sjuts
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 2:54 PM CDT|Updated: 26 minutes ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple baseball players are leaving Nebraska following the Huskers’ disappointing 23-win season. Leighton Banjoff, a 37-game starter in 2022, announced his departure on Monday.

Over the next 24 hours, five others followed Banjoff into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Ethan Bradford, Braxton Bragg, Quinn Mason, Tyler Palmer, and Jack Steil all plan to continue their college careers elsewhere.

Bragg is a junior pitcher, who appeared in 17 games, had a team-high five saves this spring. Steil also played a notable role for the Huskers. The sophomore first baseman had a .176 batting average with 7 RBI.

