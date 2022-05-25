Six Huskers leave baseball team, enter NCAA Transfer Portal

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Multiple baseball players are leaving Nebraska following the Huskers’ disappointing 23-win season. Leighton Banjoff, a 37-game starter in 2022, announced his departure on Monday.

Thank you for everything❤️ pic.twitter.com/3f82C3QhIl — Leighton Banjoff (@lbanjoff) May 24, 2022

Over the next 24 hours, five others followed Banjoff into the NCAA Transfer Portal. Ethan Bradford, Braxton Bragg, Quinn Mason, Tyler Palmer, and Jack Steil all plan to continue their college careers elsewhere.

Six Nebraska baseball players have entered the NCAA Transfer Portal over the past 24 hours. #Huskers pic.twitter.com/wR1XiNlj0i — Kevin Sjuts (@kevinsjuts) May 25, 2022

Bragg is a junior pitcher, who appeared in 17 games, had a team-high five saves this spring. Steil also played a notable role for the Huskers. The sophomore first baseman had a .176 batting average with 7 RBI.

