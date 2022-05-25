Advertisement

Thursday Forecast: Morning showers...then afternoon sun

5-Day Outlook
5-Day Outlook(KOLN)
By Ken Siemek
Published: May. 25, 2022 at 3:40 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our stretch of “soggy” weather will be coming to an end on Thursday...with warmer and drier conditions heading our way...

After a couple of days (seems like it was longer !) of cool...breezy...cloudy...and rainy weather, conditions across the region will warm quickly as we head for the end of the work week and into our Memorial Day holiday weekend. Don’t get me wrong...a LOT of folks in the western-half of the state would have given anything to have seen the steady, prolonged moisture many of us have received over the past two days...but a lot of folks will look forward to the upcoming sunshine and much warmer temperatures.

Rain chances will linger over parts of eastern and southern Nebraska Wednesday night and into Thursday morning...with everyone expected to see some sunshine as we head into Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected for most of the state on Friday as temperatures climb back into the 70s...80s...and even lower 90s. Breezy, warm and humid weather is then expected throughout the holiday weekend...with isolated thunderstorm chances thrown in for good measure. Gusty south winds will usher in the warmer air for Saturday...Sunday...and Memorial Day Monday. We expect 80-to-90% of the holiday weekend to be dry...but if you are camping...going to the lake...or spending time at your local pool...please keep an eye on the sky and have a way to get weather information. The 10-11 weather app will help with that...so please download it to your smart phone before you start your weekend travels.

Highs On Thursday
Highs On Thursday(KOLN)
Highs On Friday
Highs On Friday(KOLN)
Highs On Saturday
Highs On Saturday(KOLN)
Highs On Sunday
Highs On Sunday(KOLN)
Highs On Monday
Highs On Monday(KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook includes the big warm-up headed our way...isolated ‘storms chances for your holiday weekend...and then even better thunderstorm chances as we head into the month on June.

7-Day Outlook
7-Day Outlook(KOLN)

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
GRAPHIC: Gunman kills 19 children in Texas school rampage
SUV crashes into southeast Lincoln business Tuesday morning.
LPD: Driver hits gas pedal instead of brake, crashes into building in southeast Lincoln
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets
A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Governor: Texas gunman said he was going to shoot up school
LPD: Former Lincoln’s Pub employee breaks-in, steals money from safe

Latest News

Warmer in the west, continued cool in the east.
Cool and breezy with showers continuing Wednesday
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Afternoon Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Brad's Wednesday Forecast
Precipitation Potential - Next 48 Hours
Wednesday Forecast: Here comes the rain again...