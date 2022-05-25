Thursday Forecast: Morning showers...then afternoon sun

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - Our stretch of “soggy” weather will be coming to an end on Thursday...with warmer and drier conditions heading our way...

After a couple of days (seems like it was longer !) of cool...breezy...cloudy...and rainy weather, conditions across the region will warm quickly as we head for the end of the work week and into our Memorial Day holiday weekend. Don’t get me wrong...a LOT of folks in the western-half of the state would have given anything to have seen the steady, prolonged moisture many of us have received over the past two days...but a lot of folks will look forward to the upcoming sunshine and much warmer temperatures.

Rain chances will linger over parts of eastern and southern Nebraska Wednesday night and into Thursday morning...with everyone expected to see some sunshine as we head into Thursday afternoon. Dry conditions are expected for most of the state on Friday as temperatures climb back into the 70s...80s...and even lower 90s. Breezy, warm and humid weather is then expected throughout the holiday weekend...with isolated thunderstorm chances thrown in for good measure. Gusty south winds will usher in the warmer air for Saturday...Sunday...and Memorial Day Monday. We expect 80-to-90% of the holiday weekend to be dry...but if you are camping...going to the lake...or spending time at your local pool...please keep an eye on the sky and have a way to get weather information. The 10-11 weather app will help with that...so please download it to your smart phone before you start your weekend travels.

Highs On Thursday (KOLN)

Highs On Friday (KOLN)

Highs On Saturday (KOLN)

Highs On Sunday (KOLN)

Highs On Monday (KOLN)

Our latest 7-Day Outlook includes the big warm-up headed our way...isolated ‘storms chances for your holiday weekend...and then even better thunderstorm chances as we head into the month on June.

7-Day Outlook (KOLN)

