Advertisement

Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets

Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.(Jacob Elliott)
By 10/11 NOW
Published: May. 24, 2022 at 9:13 PM CDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the names of the victims of the May 22 shooting near 30th and P Streets.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo.

At around 2:20 a.m. on May 22, officers responded to the area of 30th and P Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Responding officers were directed to a residence where both men were located. Life saving measures were attempted, however they succumbed to their injuries.

Shortly after the initial 911 call, 19-year-old Jose Soto arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound sustained at the same residence. Soto was treated and left the hospital a short time later.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward. Anyone with information can call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

Copyright 2022 KOLN. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Gateway Mall
Gateway Mall sold for $51.5 million
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Guns recovered but no arrests after two men shot to death at house party in Lincoln
The deadly crash happened Saturday, May 21 near S. 36th Road and Locust Road in Gage County.
Wymore teen killed in rollover crash
SUV crashes into southeast Lincoln business Tuesday morning.
Driver crashes into building in southeast Lincoln
Police are at the scene of a shooting at an elementary school in Uvalde, Texas, that left at...
Gunman kills at least 19 children at Texas elementary school

Latest News

The proposed increase would raise lunch prices by five cents, not including students who...
LPS Board of Education proposes school lunch price increase
Carry the Load passes through Lincoln to spread Memorial Day message
Carry the Load passes through Lincoln to spread Memorial Day message
Mayen signs professional contract in Australia
Mayen signs professional contract in Australia
University of Nebraska-Lincoln
University of Nebraska-Lincoln Rural Fellows internship begins