Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The Lincoln Police Department released the names of the victims of the May 22 shooting near 30th and P Streets.

The victims have been identified as 42-year-old Patricio Urias and 26-year-old Zachariah Palomo.

At around 2:20 a.m. on May 22, officers responded to the area of 30th and P Street after a man called 911 to report he had been shot. Responding officers were directed to a residence where both men were located. Life saving measures were attempted, however they succumbed to their injuries.

Shortly after the initial 911 call, 19-year-old Jose Soto arrived at a local hospital with a gunshot wound sustained at the same residence. Soto was treated and left the hospital a short time later.

The Lincoln Police Department is asking anyone who witnessed or has knowledge of this incident to come forward. Anyone with information can call 402-441-6000 or Crime Stoppers at 402-475-3600.

