479 non-profits participating in Give to Lincoln Day

Over it’s 10 year history, the day has risen over 41 million dollars.
By Nathan Brennan
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 9:39 AM CDT|Updated: 1 hours ago
LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - For the 11th straight year, Give to Lincoln Day will be a 24-hour day of giving to support non-profits in Lincoln Lancaster County.

Last year, the day of giving raised more than $8 million for more than 456 local non-profit organizations. There were nearly 30,000 total donations made on Give to Lincoln Day’s 10th anniversary last year. Over it’s 10 year history, the day has risen over 41 million dollars.

This year’s goal is to get more than $50 million raised in Give to Lincoln Day’s history, and president of the Lincoln Community Foundation, Alec Gorynski said the community’s support is what makes this day all possible.

“All of that money stays local,” Gorynski said. “Organizations that participate in Give to Lincoln Day are Lincoln based organizations that commit to using the money to support their operations and their programming locally. That’s $41 million that otherwise would not have been reinvested into the Lincoln community.”

479 Lincoln non-profits are participating this year, the most ever in the day’s history. Donations will be accepted at the Lincoln Community Foundation building or directly on the Give to Lincoln website.

