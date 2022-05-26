City unveils updated F Street tunnel

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) - The City of Lincoln marked the completion of what’s known as the F Street tunnel. This work is part of a larger goal to make the Capital City more bike and walker friendly.

The tunnel runs under the 3rd Street railroad tracks in south central Lincoln. Many students walk through it to get to Park Middle School. Since 2019, the city has worked to make this safe passage under the tracks even safer. Now that it’s finished, it’s a very noticeable difference for those who have used it before. There’s better lighting, the leaking ceiling has been repaired, as well as the cracked walls.

“Healthy neighborhoods make up a healthy city and those neighborhoods that offer safe streets and walkability and opportunities to be physically healthy, that’s really what we’re talking about today and that’s what’s so special about the improvements to this 3rd and F Street tunnel,” said Lincoln Mayor Leirion Gaylor Baird.

The city also collaborated with an artist to replace the faded mural on the tunnel walls. The new one features bright colors and references to Lincoln.

The Parks Department also replaced plants in the area with ones that are better-suited for that spot, making them easier to maintain.

