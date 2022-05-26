Advertisement

Dad tracked teen daughter’s location, shot at the boy she was with, sheriff says

Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage...
Dustin Vandegrift, 36, is facing multiple charges after officials say he tracked his teenage daughter’s location and then shot at the boy she was with.(Habersham County Sheriff’s Office)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: May. 26, 2022 at 2:48 PM CDT|Updated: 57 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CLARKESVILLE, Ga. (Gray News) – A father in Georgia tracked his teenage daughter’s location on her phone and then shot at the boy she was with, according to law enforcement.

The Habersham County Sheriff’s Office said that deputies responded to a 911 call for reports of a gunshot in a church parking lot Wednesday morning.

When deputies arrived, they found 36-year-old Dustin Vandegrift attempting to flee the scene in a vehicle. Vandegrift was detained and taken into custody for questioning.

Deputies also found an injured 17-year-old male at the scene. He was taken to the hospital in stable condition. Upon investigation, officials learned that the boy was not hit by a bullet, but he suffered injuries from a physical altercation and ricochet debris.

According to the sheriff’s office, Vandegrift told authorities he tracked his 17-year-old daughter’s cell phone to the church parking lot and decided to go check on her. Vandegrift said he confronted the pair before getting into a physical altercation with the boy, which ended with Vandegrift firing a shot at him.

Deputies also spoke with Vandegrift’s daughter, who said her father showed up to the church parking lot, beat up the boy she was with, and then shot at him. She also told deputies that Vandegrift struck her after shooting at the boy.

Vandegrift was arrested and charged with aggravated assault, possession of a firearm during the commission of a felony, simple battery involving family violence, two counts of first-degree cruelty to children, two counts of third-degree cruelty to children, and two counts of recklessly causing harm or endangering safety.

Vandegrift was booked into the Habersham County Jail with no bond.

Clarkesville is located in the upper east corner of Georgia.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A woman cries as she leaves the Uvalde Civic Center, Tuesday May 24, 2022, in Uvalde, Texas An...
Onlookers urged police to charge into Texas school
The family of Mario Herrera said they are satisfied with the sentence Felipe Vazquez received.
Family of Mario Herrera says they are satisfied with killer’s sentence
LPD File Photo
Lincoln teen shot at Seacrest Field
Paul Sheldon
LPD: Man steals over $50,000 from family member
Lincoln Police found two people dead at 30th and P Streets around 2:30 a.m. on Sunday.
Victims identified in shooting deaths near 30th and P Streets

Latest News

Authorities have begun to piece together a timeline of the tragedy, as they look for answers...
Senate GOP blocks domestic terrorism bill, gun policy debate
Hunters Devin Cockrell (left) and Drik Carr (right) expressed concern over a local game...
Mississippi hunters demand action after game warden makes racist social media posts
A crying girl is comforted outside the Willie de Leon Civic Center in Uvalde, Texas, on Tuesday.
Police: Texas gunman was inside the school for over an hour
FILE - Alan White performs at Rose Bar on April 8, 2017, in New York. White, the longtime...
Alan White, longtime drummer for Yes, dead at 72
The Lincoln Fire Fighters Association endorsed Republican candidate for Congress, Mike Flood.
Lincoln Fire Fighters Association endorses Mike Flood